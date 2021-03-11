CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

