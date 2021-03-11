CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CUBXF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 16,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

