CUDOS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. CUDOS has a total market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.28 or 0.00504212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00052538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00523118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076848 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,896,051 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

