Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shot up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.85. 444,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 321,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The company has a market cap of $479.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

