Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.03. 430,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082,502. The firm has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.