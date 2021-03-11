Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,256,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.52. 124,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

