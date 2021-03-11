Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 54,007 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,007 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.00. 106,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

