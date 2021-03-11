Cummins (CMI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently:
- 3/10/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
- 3/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
- 3/2/2021 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $246.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $239.00 to $243.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00.
- 2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cummins stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,543. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $274.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
