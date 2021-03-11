Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

Shares of CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $273.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $56,258,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

