Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

NYSE CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $273.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

