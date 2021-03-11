Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.
Cummins stock opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $273.30.
In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
