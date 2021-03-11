Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

Cummins stock opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $273.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

