Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Cap of $519.70 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003742 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $519.70 million and $129.74 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,450,528,642 coins and its circulating supply is 244,018,162 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

