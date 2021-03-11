Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp makes up 4.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,793. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $982.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

