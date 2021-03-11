CUTcoin Trading Up 38.6% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $713.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00260978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010590 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,283,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,283,220 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

