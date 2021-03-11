Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $32.65. 408,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 247,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Cutera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.