cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,011.72 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,011.72 or 0.08835217 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $50.12 million and $955,921.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00504496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00071929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.65 or 0.00530013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00074776 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.