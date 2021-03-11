CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVBF stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.