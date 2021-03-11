CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 85.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $27,761.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00512287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00563017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073934 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.