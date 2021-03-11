CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.03

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $27.80. CVR Partners shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 19,895 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $293.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
