CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.03

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $27.80. CVR Partners shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 19,895 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $293.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

