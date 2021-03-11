CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 174.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,730 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 642,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

