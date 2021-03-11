CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,792 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 137,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

