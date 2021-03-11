CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $16,035,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
