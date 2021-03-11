CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $16,035,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

