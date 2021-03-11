CyberMiles One Day Volume Hits $1.88 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $1.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00351909 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,458.26 or 0.99530817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.