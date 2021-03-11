Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.18. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 26,372 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

