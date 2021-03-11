CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.07.
CONE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.29. 841,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
