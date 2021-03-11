CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.07.

CONE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.29. 841,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

