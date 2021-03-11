DA Davidson Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $210.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $229.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.