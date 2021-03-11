DA Davidson Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $210.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $229.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.
Shares of TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.42.
In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.