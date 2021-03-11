DA Davidson Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Neutral

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of WSFS opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

