DA Davidson Raises Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $49.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.94. 3,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

