DA Davidson Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $77.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

IPAR stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,738,000 after purchasing an additional 147,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

