DA Davidson Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $325.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.89. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

