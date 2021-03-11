DAD Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. DAD has a market cap of $30.17 million and $1.83 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00698929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035995 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

