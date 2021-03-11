DAEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $31,944.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00701800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.