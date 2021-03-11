Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 13,291 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

