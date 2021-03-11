Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 80,702 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

