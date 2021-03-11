Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

