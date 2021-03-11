Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.