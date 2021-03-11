Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 12,042 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 79,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.