Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 9,613 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar stock opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

