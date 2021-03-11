Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.13% of Aramark worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.