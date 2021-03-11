Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.