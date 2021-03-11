Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,709.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,726,600 shares of company stock worth $288,816,774. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

