Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $12.56 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

