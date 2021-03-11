Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $13.01 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

