Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,006 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

