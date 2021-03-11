Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 193,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.04, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

