Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

