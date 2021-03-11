Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -123.44, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.34. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.