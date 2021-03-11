Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 156.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,768 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

