Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.82. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

