Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of -257.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

